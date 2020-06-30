Helen L. Lamphear Brainard, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. (Lamphear) Brainard, age 85 of Bazetta Township, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Helen was born on November 16, 1934 in Greene Township to Aldrich E. and Isabel R. (Probert) Kagy.

She graduated from Greene High School in 1952.



In 1956, Helen was united in marriage to her first husband, Francis A. Lamphear, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1978. In 1982, Helen married Wade Brainard who preceded her in death in 2019.



Helen worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Cortland Fuel and Supply.



Helen was active in her community as a 4-H Leader and Girl Scout Leader. She also worked the polling stations during elections.



Helen was a woman of great faith. She was a dedicated member of the Cortland United Methodist Church where she spent 50 years singing in the choir. She was a Sunday School teacher and served as the treasurer. She was active with the United Methodist Women and served on various committees.



When she took time for herself, Helen enjoyed sewing, bowling, gardening and baking.



Helen is survived by her children, Nancy (William) Ulrich, David (DiAnna) Lamphear and Paul Lamphear; her grandchildren, Dayna N. (Jon Houston) Lamphear, Erica (Tod Bacha) Ulrich, Nicholas (Anna) Lamphear, Tracie (Cory Woodford) Ulrich, Kyle (Sandralene Kirchens) Lamphear, Valerie and Jennifer Wood; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Hadley and Silas; her brothers, Harold (Leona) Kagy and Walter (Brenda) Kagy; three stepdaughters and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides husbands, Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Harriet Zerovich;, her brother, Raymond Kagy and an infant brother and a stepson.



Visitation for Helen will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. The use of a face mask is encouraged and you are asked to exercise social distancing while in attendance.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to either Cortland United Methodist Church or Armstrong Memory Care Activity Fund.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen L. Lamphear Brainard please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.