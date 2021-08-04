Helen K. Skovran, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Helen K. Skovran, age 99, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Windsor House in Champion after a period of declining health.



Helen was born September 4, 1921 in Akron, Ohio to the late Michael and Olga (Myrna) Kuzmick.

She graduated from the former Johnston High School.



Helen retired as a harness maker from Packard Electric with over 25 years of service.

She was an accomplished baker; specializing in making wonderful pies!



Helen was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the woman’s club. She baked desserts for the many fish dinners held at St. John’s over the years.



Helen loved to travel, sew and bowl. Family was her main priority, but her grandchildren were her favorites.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Stephen Skovran, a sister and two brothers.



Helen is survived by her children, Karen (Jay) Lantz and Jim (Lynn) Skovran, five grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) Lantz, Adam (Ann) Lantz, Kylee Skovran, Jill Skovran and Stephen (Katie) Skovran and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Rd. NE in Warren, with Fr. Brian Crivella officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at church. Burial in Pineview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.



Helen’s family would like to offer a special thank you to staff of Windsor House at Champion, especially Missy, for the love and wonderful care they gave her.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Roberts-Clark Chapel.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Helen’s family.

