CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Jewel Burnison, age 67 of Canfield passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, she was of Chrisitan faith and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born on November 8, 1955, in Warren, Ohio to the late Vincent and Helen Edwards Burnison.

Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed the company of her cats. Helen had a helping spirit volunteering at Hospice of the Valley when she could. She enjoyed quilting and sewing in her spare time. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Albin Fenner, Helen (Paul) Craig, and Miranda (Kevin) Tenney; four grandchildren; and brother, Clifford (Marilyn) Burnison.

She was also preceded by her grandson, Mark Craig, and brother, Harold Burnison.

A private funeral service will be held in her honor. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Helen , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.