Helen “H” D’Amico Law, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Law, 88, died peacefully Sunday night, June 13, 2021, at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by loved ones.



Helen was born October 7, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Gertrude Myers Ipe.



She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a graduate of South High School where she was a member of the Pandoras, who remained lifelong friends.





Helen was an active member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church for 85 years until its closing. She then became a member of Canfield Presbyterian and was part of their Bereavement Committee.



H married her high school sweetheart, Bill D’Amico in 1954. They were married for 36 years and raised five children together. Following his death in 1990, she was lucky enough to spend 20 joyful years married to Bob Law, until his death in 2013.



H dedicated her life to making those around her feel special and loved. She did this with her generous heart, her kindness and thoughtfulness. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor bringing laughter to those around her…. she was FUN. She demonstrated her love by sending countless greeting cards, sharing her artwork, her willingness to lend a helping hand and sharing her famous chocolate chip cookies, beef brisket, pizzelles and lasagna. She loved spending time outdoors, whether it be on the golf course (she had five hole-in-ones) or on her back porch with family and friends. Helen was a lover of the little things in life, the details that always made a huge difference for those around her – a true hostess with the mostess. She loved to entertain and shared this gift with all of us. When you walked into her home you knew how happy she was to have you there. She loved music and could often be heard singing. She loved to play Euchre and Bridge, or anything that was an excuse to bring people together.



Above all else, Helen’s greatest joy in life was her FAMILY. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who looked forward to any and every opportunity to gather family together.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, William C. D’Amico and Robert A. Law; her sister, Dolly Olson (Bud); her twin sister, Sally Gilles (Bruce) and several brother and sisters-in-law.



She will be lovingly missed and her memory will be cherished by her children, Bill (Joyce), Rick (Constance), Lynn (Roger), Tom (Mary Beth), Tim (Becky), Mark (Cheryl) and Jeff (Diane); grandchildren, Bill (Cassey), Alyssa, Katie (Zach), Joe, Charlene, Jack, Ricky, Kimberly (CJ) and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Brielle, William, Dylan, Hailey and Peyton, along with countless brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She will be truly and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service.



Due to continued COVID concerns, social distancing is requested. For those unable to attend in person who are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Helen and her family in your prayers.



Because Helen loved all animals and looked out for those less fortunate, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.



We would like to thank the caring staff at The Inn at Poland Way and special friends that cared for mom the last six months.



