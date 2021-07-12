Helen Grivensky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, with Father Gregory Fedor officiant, for Helen Grivensky, age 92, who passed away Friday evening, July 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Helen was born August 20, 1928 in Central City, Pennsylvania to the late Metro and Anna Tilnak Hook.

Helen met her husband in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, they married June 30, 1951 and together they came to the Youngstown area in 1955, where they established a home and family over 69 years ago.



Prior to having children, Helen worked as a Seamstress for over ten years for Weatherbee Coats. After starting a family, Helen dedicated herself to being a homemaker and caring for her family.

She was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

She was always involved with her children’s lives and volunteered for PTA and other activities.



Helen was an amazing cook and baker. Helen prided herself on making everything from scratch without a recipe. Every Sunday she would invite her family to gather for food, polka music and dancing.



Besides her parents, Helen is preceded by her husband of 69 years, Zigmond J. “Gus” Grivensky, whom she married June 30, 1951 and died July 12, 2020 and her siblings Annie Vinosky, Catherine “Katie” Vislosky, Charles Hook and John Hook.



She is survived by her children Lori (Bob) Gavalier, Lisa (George) Carson, Jr., and John (Kim) Grivensky. Seven grandchildren, Ryan Gavalier, Oliver Carson, Gwendolyn Carson, Elliot Carson, Sullivan Carson, Finnegan Carson and John (J.P.) Grivensky. Helen also leaves a sister-in-law Isabelle “Toots” Hook, extended family Susan Seidel (deceased husband Reverend Howard “Butch” Seidel), Kim, Carrie and Kayla (and families) and many, many, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends may call Thursday morning, July 15, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to thank Vivian Martin, Diana Mostoller, Cara Mosteller, Mary Zibrik, Danielle Beckett, Kathy Jones (deceased) for their loving care and compassionate care of Helen and Gus.



