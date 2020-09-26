Helen F. Sacherman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Sacherman, age 88 of Youngstown passed away on September 23, 2020.

She was born November 21, 1931 (or as she would say “11-21-31”) in New Philadelphia, to Sabatino and Angela (Marchione) Fischio.



She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1949 where she was a majorette. She graduated as an RN from Mercy Hospital in Canton in 1952.



Helen was very energetic and always on the go. She was an avid walker, voracious reader, and a very proud Grandma. She was a member of both St. Edward Parish and Rodef Sholom Temple, the Mercy Hospital Alumni Association, St. Elizabeth Auxiliary (where she was an RN for most of her nursing career) and read to the blind for Goodwill Industries.



On December 31, 1953, Helen was united in marriage to her first husband Glenn R. Bower, who preceded her in death on September 11, 1973. On July 6, 1978, Helen was united in marriage to her second husband Harold Sacherman, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2014.



Helen is survived by her children: Robert (Charlene Apel) Bower, Shelley Stevens, Beth Douglas, Cynthia Jo (Timothy Ahern) Bower, Pamela Sacherman and Carey (Bill) Kurtz; nine grandchildren: Ryan Bower, Nicole Klee, Heidi (Jason) Gregory, Terran Ahern, Raina Ahern, Lauren (Kris) Nelson, Brandon Stevens, Lucy Dyer and Stephanie (Dan) McIntosh; seven great-grandchildren: twins Silas & Owen, Jovia, Isaiah, Lydia, Myles and Sawyer (Due to arrive in December), and her sister Erma Frew as well as many other relatives.



Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Clara Virzi, Mary Vaccaro, Anico, Mary Jo, Pasquale, Frank and James Fischio.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral and burial will be held for immediate family.



Helen requests any donations be made in her memory to St. Edward Parish or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

