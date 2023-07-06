GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ellis, 91, of Girard passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Helen was born February 16, 1932 in Hubbard, a daughter of the late Francis and Blanche Carano and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1950 and Trumbull Memorial Nursing School in 1953.

Helen worked in the surgery department at the hospital and then for several local physician offices in the Warren area.

Her husband, Robert J. Ellis whom she married October 2, 1954, passed away August 23, 2005.

She leaves her son Robert P. Ellis and daughter-in-law, Melissa; a granddaughter, Lauryn Isabell and a sister, Frances Sirak of Cincinnati.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Akeso Home Hospice, 3000 Belmont Ave. Youngstown OH 44505

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.