Helen E. Francois, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Francois, age 76, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at Victoria House Assisted Living of Austintown.

Born in 1944 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Orin and Erma Houk Hollabaugh.

Surviving her is her son, Paul D. Francois, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kristin and grandson, Liam of Lakewood, Ohio. Also surviving her is her brother, Orie Hollabaugh of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her cousin and dear friend, Patty Takach and husband, Art of Austintown and brother-in-law Lawrence W. Avery, Sr. of New Castle, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Helen was a caring member of the community, often giving to local charities and to the patients she worked with at the Developmental Center for the Mentally Disabled in Mineral Ridge. She loved reading. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and close friends.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Jean Donnelly, Margaret Avery and Dorothy Hollabaugh; brothers, Robert, Paul and Sonny Hollabaugh and brother-in-law, James Donnelly.

No calling hours are planned. A private service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A full honor guard funeral will be performed in recognition of her time spent in the military during the Vietnam era.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Goodwill of Austintown or plant a tree in memory of Helen Francois.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.