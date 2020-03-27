Helen E. Diefenderfer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Diefenderfer, age 99 of Austintown, passed at her home on March 26, 2020.

Helen was born in Warren on March 17, 1921 to Hallie & Helen (Russell) Wibert. She was a lifelong resident of the area.



On January 10, 1943, Helen was united in marriage to Howard Diefenderfer who preceded her in death on March 19, 1995.

Helen spent her career working as a cashier for the Austintown Board of Education. She retired in 1983.



Helen was an avid golfer and enjoyed the victory of a hole-in-one on a course in Myrtle Beach. She was a long-time member of the Austintown Community Church. Most importantly, Helen was dedicated to her family; they will dearly miss their Great-Grandma D and Peanut.



Private family services will be held with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.



Helen is survived by her son Ronald (Trish) Diefenderfer of Austintown: her grandchildren: Rachel Curtis of Saginaw, Michigan, Eric (Amy) Diefenderfer of Canfield, Sean (Sara) Diefenderfer of Milford Center and Patrick (Bobbi) Diefenderfer of Youngstown; 11 great-grandchildren, her sister Joanne Williamson of Crestview, Florida and her brother Larry Wibert.

Besides her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her son Jack Diefenderfer in September 2019; her daughter-in-law Laurie Diefenderfer in September of 2018; her sister Deloris Grove and her brothers Donald and Paul Wibert.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.