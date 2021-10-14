BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Claire Gleydura Martin, age 94, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 4, 1927, to the late Karol and Ann Hrchek Gleydura in Youngstown.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Aloys Guy Martin; children, Illona Bulmer and Marilyn Martin; great-grandchild, Gabrielle Martin; seven sisters and four brothers.



Helen was a very devout Catholic, who enjoyed serving in the church.

She was also known to have a green thumb and spent plenty of time in her gardens. The fruits of her labor could be seen on the shelves of her family in all the canned goods. Sewing, reading, baking, and polka dancing also some of her hobbies, but the most important to her was time spent with her family, whether that be honoring old traditions or making new memories.



She is survived by her children, Karl (Vicki) Martin of Hartford, Ohio, Michael (Rene) Martin of Brookfield, Ohio, John (Julie) Martin of Brookfield, Ohio and Paul (Karen) Martin of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Dr. Julie Macker, Jennifer Timko, Jeremy Martin, Jason Martin, Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Jacob Martin, Katelin Marshall, Kevin Martin, Rachel Martin and Andrew Martin and great- grandchildren, Grace Martin, Anthony Marshall and Lauren Timko.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd. Vienna, OH 44473.

Calling hours will be held prior from 9-10:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. Brookfield Township, OH 44403. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.



Guests attending calling hours are encourage by the family to follow CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged.

