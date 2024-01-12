YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Michelle Davies, 51 of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday evening, January 10, 2024 at Hospice House of Poland.

Heather was born November 18, 1972, a daughter of William Davies and Martha A. “Mickey” (Cowher) Davies and was a lifelong area resident.

Heather graduated from Boardman High School Special Needs in 1993 and attended Meshel Masco Workshop and Purple Cat.

She had participated in Special Olympics and had won two gold medals in bowling. Heather loved to travel and looked forward to her trips to Siesta Key. She was loved by so many and made an imprint that will stay with them. Heather was special to her big family and many friends and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her father, William Davies; her special friend, Jimmy Wilson; her aunt and uncle, Doug and Judy Davies and numerous cousins.

Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Martha “Mickey” Davies.

Friends may call on Thursday from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to give special thanks to Samantha Rainy and all the staff of Ieraci Homes for their care and concern given to Heather.

