Heather L. Davis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather L. Davis, 66 of Canfield, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, July 31, at the University of TN Medical Center, Knoxville, following a car accident on Monday.

Heather was born January 19, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1972 and was owner of the Fithian/Wilbert Vault Company where she had worked for 40 years, retiring in 2020. Heather has also owned and operated Cobblestone Corner since 2000. Prior to working at the vault company, Heather worked as a dispatcher for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

She was a caring and fun-loving person. She showed love and compassion towards not only the people she cared for but for all the animal rescue groups that she supported including Friends of Fido and Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects, where she served as a board member. Heather’s interest in crafts was always revolving. She would purchase everything she needed and more for a certain craft, always taking classes and learning new crafts. Heather also enjoyed mentoring others and teaching crafts. She enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, making dog beds for the dogs and most recently making pillowcases and pillowcase dresses for friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, especially the trips to Disney World, New York City and Washington, D.C. for the White House Easter Egg Roll and was a long-time Indians fan.

She was selfless and enjoyed giving to others and will be dearly missed by many including her husband, Mark, whom she married August 10, 2019; half-sister, Lisa (Rick) Malutic of Austintown; a half-brother, Edward (Pam) DeVite II of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; her adoptive family, Jeannie and Tony Giansante; her bonus daughters, Lacey (Chris) and their children, Maks and Danica; Lexie (John) and their children, Gia and Presley; Jenn (Mike) and their children, Cali and Piper and her aunt, Barb(Tom) and Tia. Heather was Godmother to Preston Stitt, Fairy Godmother to Cassie Stitt and leaves an adoptive nephew, Michael. She also leaves her beloved dog, Maggie Moo.

Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Rejena “Jean” Fithian; her birth father, Edward DeVite, Sr., her adoptive father, Ray T. Davis; stepfather, Bob Fithian and a half-sister, Jennie Jo Smith. Heather was also preceded in death by her dog, Snickers.

Friends may call on Friday, August 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman and Saturday, August 7 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes to take the form of donations to Healthy Hearts and Paws, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.