NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1999 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and attended Youngstown State University for three years.

Heather had a great sense of humor and a kind heart. She was a person of faith, with a deep love for God and grew up as a member of Honterus Lutheran Church, in Youngstown. She was also a member of the Transylvania Saxon Club.

Heather had a gentle soul and was especially good with animals. She also loved all things theater and spent many wonderful days of her youth participating with the Youngstown Playhouse Youth Theater.

Heather is survived by her three beautiful children, Samantha, Breana and Joshua, Jr.; her loving father, Elwood Gingery, Jr.; her sisters, Sherrie Gingery (Wooly) and Michelle Lemons (Steve); nieces, Jillian and Audrey Lemons; grandmother, Betty Gingery; uncles, Ronnie Bertloff (Barbara) and Ken Senediak (Lou) and aunts, Diane Reese (Russell) and Eleanor Laise.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Gingery, as well as her two grandfathers, William Thompson and Elwood Gingery, Sr.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown, 5797 Mahoning Avenue.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, beginning with a visitation with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and a service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield (550 North Broad Street), officiated by the Reverend Rebecca Zielke.

Burial will take place at North Jackson Cemetery, 1103 North Salem-Warren Road, with a meal to follow at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Heather’s care team at Canfield Health Center, especially to Amanda and Juanita and to all those family, friends and care providers who lifted Heather in prayer and showed compassion to our mother/daughter/sister/aunt.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages contributions/donations be made, in Heather’s honor, to Angels for Animals animal shelter in Mahoning County(angelsforanimals.org), or to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (rescuemissionmv.org).

