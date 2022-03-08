YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather passed away Monday February 14, 2022 at her home in South Carolina. Heather passed after a short illness.



Born May 12,1976 at Saint Elizabeth in Youngstown, Ohio. Heather was the daughter of Larry Parsons and Elthea Palcich.



Heather was a 1994 graduate of Champion High school wear she played in the marching band and ran cross country; she also took sign language to be able to teach it in high school.

While in South Carolina Heather studied nursing at Trident Technical College where she received her Register Nursing diploma, Heather was employed at Trident Medical Center.



Heather loved the outdoors where she enjoyed the ocean where she would watch the animals, if not doing that she would be hiking in the mountains. She loved scrapbooking wear she made three books for each of her children.



She is survived by her parents Larry (Cheryl) Parsons and Elthea Evans (Steve) Palcich her sons Jason Fenstermaker, Mathew Fenstermaker and her daughter Madelyn Fenstermaker and a grandson Jayden Fenstermaker. Her sisters Holly (Mark) Kalamets, Shayna Boyer, Tiffany Rossi. She also has many nephews and nieces, and cousins and Aunts and Uncles.



She is proceeded in death by her sister Tawnya Jenkins, Stepdad Steve Palcich, grandparents Seth and Florence Parsons and Bob and Betty Evens.

The family will receive relatives and Friends on Monday April 4, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00p.m. at Austintown Community Church 242 South Canfield Niles Rd. Austintown, Ohio 44515.



