Hazel Jane Athey, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church for Hazel Jane Athey, 95, of Boardman, who died Tuesday afternoon, July 16.



Mrs. Athey was born July 29, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Sarah Hartman.

She was a 1942 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Hazel was an original member of the Fitch High cheer squad, which inspired her love for sports, making her an avid sports fan for life.



Hazel was a homemaker, taking great pride in her children and supporting them in all they did. Spending time and celebrating holidays together with children and grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Hazel’s beef of brisket, potato salad, cold macaroni salad, deviled eggs and chocolate cake are a few specialties she made with great love. She also found pleasure gardening and found great companionship with her beloved pets.

She was a life-long member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman.



Hazel leaves four children, Mrs. Linda Rothaar (Michael), Mrs. Deborah Cliff (James), Mr. Robert Athey, Jr. (Rosemary), Mrs. Karla Hoffman (Kenneth); one sister, Esther Wilson; two brothers, Robert Hartman and Raymond Hartman; eight grandchildren who affectionately called her Nana, Jenefer Basista (Tom), Sarah Farmer, Gwendolyn Marucci (Leone), Mark Rothaar (Wendy), Luke Rothaar (Jackie), Jim Cliff, Jr.,Kenneth Hoffman, Jr. and Kymberly Hoffman and ten great-grandchildren.



Hazel was formerly married to the late Robert B. Athey, Sr.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor, Irene, Helen, Mary Louise, Thelma and her brothers, Harold and William.



Friends may call from Saturday, July 20, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Hazel will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

