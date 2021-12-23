WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel F. Morgan, 78, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 21, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Hazel was born on June 6, 1943 in Black Lick, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Shirley.



She loved reading, puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Hazel will be deeply missed by her loving daughter Michele (David) James; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Madison James; brothers, Jerry and Wayne Shirley and sister-in-law, Diane Shirley.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger Morgan, whom she married on June 5, 1965; her son, Roger; sister, Betty Prince and brother, David Shirley.



A private viewing will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Sunday December 26, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren with services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals at https://www.angelsforanimals.org/



