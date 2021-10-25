Hazel Conn, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Conn, 85, passed away Saturday evening, October 23, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle Care Center.

Hazel was born December 8, 1935, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of 12 children to the late George and Mary (Boggs) Porter and came to this area in 1964.

She was a homemaker raising seven children, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Hazel enjoyed playing bingo and traveling across the country out west. Most of all Hazel enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Hazel’s husband, Hollie Conn, whom she married December 24, 1952, passed away in 1983.

She leaves five children, Fredda (Tom) Demain of Mineral Ridge, Fred (Lynne) Conn, Larry (Terri) Conn, Karen Segesto and Tabitha (Edwin Rowland) Conn, all of Austintown; four siblings, Willard Porter of Olive Hill, Kentucky, June Conn of Greenfield, Indiana, Vada Sue Porter and Gary Porter, both of Niles, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by two sons, Delbert D. and Delmar D. Conn; two brothers, Lester and Wade Porter and five sisters, Ester Barker, Clara Reynolds, Nellie Gilliam, Jewel Tomlin and Joyce Porter.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Hazel will be laid to rest in Catron Cemetery in her hometown of Olive Hill, Kentucky.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.