Harvey Bloom, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey Bloom, 96, passed away early Monday morning, May 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 27, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Mae (White) Bloom.

Harvey worked at U.S. Steel McDonald works, retiring in 1979 and then worked at McDonald Steel, retiring there in 1988. He also worked as a tour guide for 20th Century Tours up until 2017.

Harvey served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wadsworth DD-516 during WW ll as a Seaman 1st Class from 1943 until 1946. His ship was involved in the battles at Bougainville in 1943, the Green Island Invasion, the bombardment of Kavieng and Rabaul, the Emirau Invasion, the Saipan Invasion, the first battle of the Philippine Sea, the Invasion of Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was awarded the WW ll Victory Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific campaign Medal with 6 stars, the American campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Presidential Unit Citation. He has given talks about his experience during the war, the most recently was at D Day Conneaut in 2017.

Harvey was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church where he sang in the Choir, beginning in 1952.

He is also a member of the American Legion Post No. 301 in Austintown.

He enjoyed spending time on his computer. He also enjoyed woodworking and bowling.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Juanita F. Payne, whom he married May 14, 1953 and his daughter, Debora F. (Kerric J.) Ray of Girard.

Besides his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana L. Bloom; his brothers, Joseph and Robert Bloom and his sisters, Miriam and Ruth Bloom and Esther Quaranto.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Harvey’s name may be given to Crossroads Hospice of Ohio, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

To send flowers to the family of Harvey Bloom please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.