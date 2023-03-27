CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry T. Pancher, Sr. of Canfield, died Friday evening, March 24 at Victoria House.

Harry was born May 7, 1934 in Flint, Michigan, a son of the late Harry E. and Dorothy E. (Lauckner) Pancher and came to this area in 1966.

He graduated from Mentor High School in 1952 and attended Fenn College in Cleveland from 1952-1953, completing his Associates Degree in Industrial Management at General Motors Institute in 1959.

Harry joined General Motors, Fisher Body Plant in Flint, Michigan in 1954, retiring in 1988 after 34 years. After retirement from General Motors, he became a licensed real estate agent.

He was a member of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he served the church council as finance committee, properties committee, usher and council president.

He was a charter member of the Canfield Lions Club, where he had served as board member, president from 1984-1985, and membership chairman. Harry was awarded the “Lion of the Year” award in 1993, the “Melvin Jones Fellow” award in 1995. Harry was very involved with Scouting for 35 years, having received the Silver Beaver Award in 1981. In 1986, Harry was appointed by the Canfield Community as Canfield’s “Man of the Year” in 1986. He was Emcee for the Canfield Fourth of July parade for many years and was the Grand Marshall of the parade in 1989. He had also been been an active member of the Canfield Conservation and Sportsman Club.

Harry leaves his wife, the former Margaret L. Urbas, whom he married in 1953; his five children, H. Ted Pancher of Boardman, Linda (Rich) Crump of Jacksonville, Florida, Connie Kelly of Boardman, Dan (Annette) Pancher of Tuscon, Arizona and Mary (David) Hoffman of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Harry also leaves a half-sister, Paulette Booth of Lewisville, Texas.

Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his stepmothers, Mildred Pancher and Pauline Pancher; a brother, Donald Pancher and a half-sister, Dorothy Leigh.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 550 N. Broad Street, Canfield and Friday morning, March 31 at the church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Harry’s favorite charities, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Canfield Lions Club or the Boy Scouts of America.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

