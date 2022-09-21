YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Howze, 77 of Youngstown died Saturday evening, September 17, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman.

Harry was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas Washington and Anna Will (Adair) Howze and was a lifelong area resident.

He was employed for many years at The Carousel of RaeArc before he retired in 2019.

Harry was well loved and known for his smile and his unique personality.

He will be dearly missed by his special caregivers of New Life Residential Services and Viaquest Residential Services.

Friends and family will gather at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 26 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel with services to follow at 10:30 a.m.