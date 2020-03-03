Harry G. Daff, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Daff, Jr., 83, quietly passed away Sunday evening, March 1, at the Hospice House with his family by his side.

Harry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 4, 1936, the son of Harry and Mabel (Weakland) Daff.

He was a 1954 Rayen High School graduate and went on to serve just over 5 years in the United States Navy.

After returning home he went to work for General Extrusions in Youngstown, Ohio where he worked for 37 years. He started as an entry level production worker and retired as a Purchasing Manager.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown for over 50 years and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 213 in Youngstown Ohio since 1954.

Harry truly lived for his family and was the most devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family at the beach, restoring antiques, hunting, and playing cards and bowling with close friends. Most of all having a good time with his family and friends was a priority. Traditions, including Christmas breakfast with his family, were always important to him.

Harry leaves behind his three children, two daughters, Donna Hillen (Gary) of Macedonia, Ohio and Karen Conkey (David) of Austintown; a son Richard Daff (Julie) of Aurora, Ohio; four grandchildren, Karlie and Drew Daff and Kayla and Savannah Barko.

Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Goddard) whom he married August 18, 1962, sister Jeanetta Haselow and two brothers Leo and Richard Daff.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 with Prayers said at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue with a mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4490 Norquest Blvd. Austintown. Comittal services will follow the mass and will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Friends and family are invited for a luncheon following the sevices. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 213, 451 Miller St., Youngstown, OH 44502.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.