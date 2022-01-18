YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Ethelbert “Bud” Ross passed away in Rye, New Hampshire on Friday, January 14, 2022.

He was born on March 15, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry Ethelbert Ross and Mary Ellen Curran Ross.

Bud is survived by his son, Jeffrey Allen (Susan) Ross of Rye, New Hampshire; his daughter, Lauren Marie Ross of South Vienna, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Ross, Timothy (Sinead) Ross, Grace Jenner and David Jenner; his beloved great-grandchildren, Elianna and Cole; his brother-in-law, Joseph (Patty) Brooks and many nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Lois Ann Brooks Ross; his sisters, Annabelle “Billie” Wellington, Dorothy Young, Jean Ross, Elizabeth “Betty” Ross, Mary Ellen “Mickey” Ross and Ruth Ross and his niece, Linda Wellington Turner.

Bud was born and lived his early years in Youngstown, Ohio. Following the death of his father in 1936 Bud and several of his sisters were sent in 1937 to live at the Gerry Children’s Home in Gerry, New York. He returned to Youngstown in 1945 at the age of 16.

Bud left South High School in Youngstown in 1946 to enlist in the Marine Corps. He served for two years and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. While in the Marines, Bud earned his GED and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Bud returned to Youngstown and in 1951 enrolled under the GI Bill at Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He was editor of the college newspaper, The Jambar and president of his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon.

While in college he met and married his wife, Lois, on September 4, 1953.

Bud started his career as a teacher of history and English at Boardman High School, followed by 30 years as an educator for IBM, first in Cleveland, Ohio and briefly in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He spent most of his career in Poughkeepsie, New York before retiring in Boston, Massachusetts in 1988.

Bud and Lois raised their children in Wappingers Falls, New York. They later resided in Acton, Massachusetts and Wilton, New Hampshire before returning to the Youngstown area in 1993. In

his final years Bud lived near his son and daughter-in-law in New Hampshire.

Bud’s commitment to community led to his service and leadership in many community and service organizations. He served as a member and President of the Board of Education of the Wappingers Central School District, as well as a founder and one of the first Presidents of the Town of Wappinger Little League and President of the Roy C. Ketcham High School Boosters during a time of strikes and budget crises.

He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poughkeepsie and an officer of church affiliated nonprofit housing development corporations. Bud was later a lay leader and trustee of Lockwood United Methodist Church in Boardman, Ohio.

An avid sports fan who especially loved baseball and football, Bud attended nearly all his son’s

baseball and football games from childhood through college and continued to attend games of his grandchildren and coached by his son. Bud shared his love of sports with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his devotion to his family and community and his love for sports, Bud will be remembered for his strong interest in government and the rights of all people to be treated with dignity and respect, his wry sense of humor and his pride in his Youngstown roots.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Bud will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

