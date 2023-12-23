WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Morrison, 81, passed away Thursday morning, December 21, 2023 at his residence.

Harry was born on December 1, 1942 in Wilkes Barre, PA a son of the late Edward and Lucinda Morrison.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was employed at Van Huffle Tube Corp in Warren until he retired in 1992.

In his younger years, he enjoyed woodworking with his dad and being outdoors, whether he was fishing, boating and hunting. He also enjoyed setting up at flea markets.

He was an easy going and selfless man that would help anyone in need; especially when it came to his family. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandson, which he adored.

Harry will be deeply missed by his children, Lucinda (Rickey) Chamberlain and Douglas Morrison; grandson, Ethan Chamberlain and siblings, Joyce (Clyde) McAdams, Dorthea (Carl) Chalker, Eddie (Chris) Morrison, Sherry Morrison, Maude Amy (Mark) Methany, Becky (Rick) Blose, Christina Scott, Tracy (Art) Murray and Christopher (Sabrina) Morrison.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Jean Morrison, whom he married on November 23, 1974 and passed away in 1998; brothers, Emerson and Clemente Morrison and sister, Marlene Morrison.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00p.m. on Wednesday December 27, 2023 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday December 28, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. Funeral services will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

