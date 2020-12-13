Harry D. “Buzz” Storey, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry D. “Buzz” Storey, Jr., 93, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Harry was born on November 9, 1927 in Hooversville, Pennsylvania, the son of Harry O. and Eva Nestor Storey.

A graduate of Hooversville High School, Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he returned home to marry the former Betty Lou Manges on March 21, 1953.

Harry was employed by RMI Titanium as a press operator for 25 years retiring in 1990.

A member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Harry enjoyed bowling, traveling, cornhole and crossword puzzles. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he was happiest being at home with his family.

Harry is survived by his children, Deborah (Harry) Weiss of Mineral Ridge, Patricia (Richard) Baker of Ellsworth, Karen (Nick) Latiano of Niles, David (Van) Storey of Boardman and Lynda (Tom) Vosick of Mineral City; his sister, Marlene Davis of Monticello, Mississippi; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; sisters, Annette Fritz, Dorothy Mincek, Phyllis Walker, Evelyn Storey, Dolores Nicholson and his brother, John Storey.

Due to COVID-19, private services have been held with burial at Niles Cemetery.

A celebration of Harry’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ellsworth VFW #9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Harry D. “Buzz” Storey please visit our Tribute Store.