Harry Calvin Weimer, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Calvin Weimer, Sr., age 81 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 19, 1940, to the late William Earl and Agnes Schenck Weimer, he is also preceded in death by his two late wives, Mabel Weimer and Carolyn J. Weimer; daughter-in-law, Melanie DiGiacobbe and several brothers and sisters.



He was a family man who enjoyed spending time surrounded by his family. Camping and bowling were hobbies he enjoyed with his family. He was also a member of the Cortland Lions Club where he served his community. Harry will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his children, Harry “Butch” Weimer, Jr., Amy B. Hileman and April (A.J.) Balsamo; granddaughter, Rosa DiGiacobbe; great-granddaughter, Winter DiGiacobbe; sister, Martha Kereluik and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the North Mar Church Nursing Home Ministries in honor of their continued support of the community with a special thanks to Bob and Barry who visited with Harry.

