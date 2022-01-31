WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Anthony Steel, age 85, of Warren peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus at his home, Friday, January 28, 2022, the day after his 85th birthday.

Harry was born January 27, 1937, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Harry Mongenel and Vivian Caruso McGinnis.



Harry graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1955.

Harry worked in the trades for over fifty years, he loved building houses. Harry was the plumbing inspector for the Ashtabula County Health Department and the Trumbull County Health Department for seventeen years, retiring in 2004.



Harry was a member of Champion Christian Church, loving Jesus his whole life.

Harry loved aviation and worked countless hours on two home-built airplanes he hoped to fly one day. He held a private pilot’s license for years and loved to fly his own plane.



Preceding Harry in death were his parents; a son, William Steel; and a brother, Louis Mongenel.



Harry will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty two years, Diane Steel whom he married May 6, 1989, four children, John (Lorna) Steel of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Vickie (Dan) Eifert of Mason, Ohio, Vivian (Dale) Childs of Zephyrhills, Florida, Pamela (Dennis) Sexton of Strongsville, Ohio; stepson, Adam (Reba) Carpenter of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and a step-grandson.



Friends and family will be received Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, Ohio 44481, with Chaplain Ralph Barney officiating.

Masks are requested to be worn in the sanctuary.

Harry will be laid to rest in Columbiana Cemetery, in Columbiana, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Harry’s honor be made to Champion Christian Church.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Champion Fire Department and Southern Care Hospice.



Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

