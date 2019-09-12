Harry A. Bobco, Jr., Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Harry A. Bobco, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 96 at Cortland Healthcare.



Harry was born October 31, 1922 in Warren to the late Harry and Susie (Seman) Bobco.



Harry was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church in Warren.

He loved dancing, polkas and traveling with his wife Ann. Harry was well known for his ability to use found items to fabricate useful inventions to make the lives of his family and friends a little easier. He was a family man with a heart of gold that enjoyed carpentry projects with his grandchildren, hiking adventures and loved spontaneous doughnut parties. He was active in his community and especially enjoyed helping to organize Niles Stop 37 ½ reunions.



Harry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as an instructor during WWII. After the war ended, he was stationed just outside of Nagasaki, Japan to help with reconstruction. Having served 3 years, he was honorably discharged as a sergeant first-class.



When he returned to the states, he met his wife of 71 years, Ann, and started working for the former H.K. Porter, now Peerless Electric Co., as a chief quality control manager, retiring after 42 years.



Throughout his life, Harry was known for his sense of humor, kindness, honesty, generosity, and his forgiving and humble spirit.



He is deeply missed by his loving wife Ann (Wodogaza) Bobco whom he married November 20, 1948; children, Harry A. Bobco III, John (Rita) Bobco and Stephen Bobco; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Ann Bobco and his son James A. Bobco.



Heartfelt thanks are expressed from the family to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Harry A. Bobco, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

His final resting place will be Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery, Hewitt Gifford Road, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.