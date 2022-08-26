AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres.

Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich on July 21, 1978, until his death, May 31, 2001.

A 1960 graduate of The Rayen School, Harriet, also known as “Babe” was employed by General Electric Austintown Coil as a floor girl for 39 years, retiring in 2002.

Over the years, Harriet enjoyed bowling, crocheting, ceramics, cooking and baking and she especially enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing, however, the greatest joys of her life were her children and her granddaughter.

As the most loving wife, mother and grandma, she will be deeply and forever loved and missed by her children, Bruce Heflin of Austintown and Shannon (David) Cook of Canfield and by her granddaughter, whom she helped raise, Jenna Bruner, also of Canfield. She is also survived by a sister, Donna Freckleton; brother, Jack (Pat) Seres; brother-in-law, Barry Vennewitz and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Geraldine Vennewitz and her beloved pets, Tessa, Mamacita and BoBo.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

