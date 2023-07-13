WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of Monday, July 10, 2023, Harold Wayne Wilson passed away peacefully after a brief illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was 79 years old.

Harold was born to Robert and Kathryn (Fahndrich) Wilson Thanksgiving Day 1943, along with his twin brother, in Warren, Ohio. They joined a brother and two sisters in a loving Christian home where values of learning and hard work were taught.

The extended family in Warren enjoyed frequent visits and sharing meals together. As a youth, Harold was active in the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He also spent time with the youth of Calvary Presbyterian Church and worked for several years at The Hotdog Shop in Warren.

Harold graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, going on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree from Ohio University.

While at Bowling Green, Harold participated in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), after which he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam following completion of his graduate education and later was called up to active duty for Operation Desert Storm. For many years, Harold continued to serve the military in the Army Reserves, eventually retiring with the rank of Lt Col.

For almost 30 years Harold worked to educate Warren-area students–first in the industrial arts and then in computing. After his retirement from Warren City Schools, he filled his time first teaching adult education classes and then working at Ace Hardware, where he enjoyed helping customers and the occasional encounter with former students.

Harold married his wife, Charlene Ann Dulin, in 1965 and they shared a loving marriage of 57 years.

In 1975, he designed and then, with the help of friends, built his home in Champion, Ohio, where he and his wife raised their three children.

Harold was an avid woodworker, gardener and bird watcher. He was especially fond of spending an evening at home listening to music on his favorite couch with the family pet in his lap.

He was a dedicated member of Warren Central Christian Church, spending countless hours serving as an elder and membership committee member, giving back to his faith community. Harold loved his family dearly and was known for giving the best bear hugs.

Harold was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Kathryn; his siblings, Walter and Beverly Nagle and his twin brother, Gerald.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his children, Cindy Muder (Craig), Terry and Milo (Dana Kuchem); his sister, Carol Morris and his grandchildren, Sarah Muder (Luisa McKenna) and Elyse Standhart (Jon).

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Central Christian Church in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Central Christian Church, 2051 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44483

