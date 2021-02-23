Harold W. Mellott, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold W. Mellott, 78, of Austintown, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, surrounded by his family, at his residence.



Born April 23, 1942 in Youngstown, Harold was the son of Fred and Effie (Neff) Mellott.



Prior to retirement in 2004, Harold worked as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineer Local 66.

Harold enjoyed the outdoors and his favorite hobbies included hunting, gardening and fishing.



Harold leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Valerie Meckulch, whom he married October 26, 1984; his children, Julie (Tom) Laporte and Jason (Mandy) Mellot; stepson, Christopher Phillips; grandchildren, Dino (Jessica) Alexandrides, Perry (Angela) Alexandrides, Michael Alexandrides, Chloe Mellott and Allie Mellott; his brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Mellott and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his siblings, June Fitch, Don Reynolds, Alice Mellott and Dale Mellott.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

