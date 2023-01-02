WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Richard Cole, age 89, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

He was born on April 22, 1933, to the late Lewis and Bessie Smith Cole.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ireda Cole.

Harold was a kind and honest man who loved his family and friends.

He was a proud Army veteran who served from January 1954 – January 1957. He extended that love of country and call to serve in his everyday life by serving as a past commander of the Army-Navy Garrison Post 426, Army-Navy Garrison Post 283, past president NAUS Club, member of the Moose Club #186 and a member of the Slovak Club.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Cheryl Cole; children, Robin Cutlip, Randy Cole, Rhonda (Mark) Bever and Rick Cole; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his favorite niece and nephew, Renea and Brian Miles and numerous extended family and friends.

Remember to have a cold one for Harold.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483.

His military service will be honored following the calling hours.

