Harold P. Davis, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold P. Davis, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born March 18, 1940, in Niles, a son of Edward L. and Maud E. (Dunmire) Davis, Sr.

Harold was employed by General Motors Corporation at the Lordstown Complex for 32 years, retiring in 1998.

He attended the Niles School System.

Harold was a member of the New Road Free Will Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and a member of the Master’s Men, the men’s organization of the church and also enjoyed attending their retreats.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking and was an avid bowler. Harold’s greatest joy was working around the house, whether in his shop, while gardening or working around the yard.

Harold is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Joyce A. Vaughn, whom he married June 24, 1961; his daughter, Natalie J. (Thomas) McCarthy of Hubbard; his sons, Mark J. Davis of Austintown and John L. (Lisa) Davis of Girard; his daughter-in-law, Jeanette Davis; his brother, Edward L. Davis, Jr., of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Jana (Jason) Davis, Justin Davis, Brandon (Brittney) Davis, Ryan, Chase and Clayton Davis, Cotie Johns, Joshua (Amanda) McCarthy and his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lincoln, Jason, Jocelyn, Silas and Cooper.

Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Harold P. Davis, Jr.; his sisters, Vivian Rozzo and Mildred Wallace; his brothers, Thomas Domes, Walter Davis and his grandsons, Thomas and Nicholas McCarthy. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, at the New Road Free Will Baptist Church, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be given to the New Road Free Will Baptist Church, 5530 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

