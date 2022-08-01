AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence.

He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer.

Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009.

He was a 1948 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Harold served his country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 with Army Intelligence as a member of the 2nd Infantry Division.

Harold was a life time member of Ohltown United Methodist Church, where he served as Treasurer of the Trustees for many years. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter No. 137, where he was the Treasurer for over 11 years.

Harold loved to play golf and enjoyed playing cards and putting together Jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed watching football, particularly The Ohio State Buckeyes but his greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Sheryl A. Gibson, whom he married February 18, 1978; his son, Randal (Jennifer) Baringer of Shaker Heights; his daughters, Deborah (Michael) McGarrey of LaQuinta, California and Denise (Bill) Antal of Austintown; his grandchildren, William Baringer, Sarah Baringer, Hannah Antal and Hayley Antal; his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Baringer and his cousin Eleanor Sattler of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Baringer and his sister, Letha Baringer.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ohltown United Methodist Church, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be given to Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Rd., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.



