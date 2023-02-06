CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. McCormick, 86, of Canfield, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence, with his family by this side.

Harold, affectionately known as “Hal,” was born July 9, 1936 in Youngtown, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Hazel (Paulin) McCormick.

A lifelong resident, Hal was a 1954 graduate of Canfield High School and 1958 graduate of the Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Hal served his country in the United States Army from 1959 though 1964.

He married his wife, the former Carol LaRue in December 27, 1958 and together they had two children, Craig and Karen.

Hal worked at Packard Electric from 1959-1961, Universal Rundle Corporation from 1961-1964, Van Fuffel Tube Corporation 1964-1974 and LECO Corporation from 1974, until his time of retirement in 2002.

Hal was a former member of Canfield Presbyterian and Canfield United Methodist and a current member of Old North Baptist Church.

He was a member of the Canfield Ruritan Club and the 1954 Canfield Breakfast Club.

He loved traveling, reading, carpentry, and trains. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol, who died October 4, 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Craig (Cynthia) McCormick and Karen (Bob) Hundley; his grandchildren, Madeline (Cody) Pillow, Meghan Hundley and Lisa McCormick and his great-grandson, Auden Pillow.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, at 1:00 p.m., followed by military honors.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

