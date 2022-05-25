VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Luscombe, age 79, of Vienna Township, Ohio passed away May 20, 2022.

He was born on January 24, 1943, to the late Russell and Irene Robinson Luscombe.



Harold was an amazing father and loving husband. He and his wife looked forward to their yearly trip for the family reunion. Spending time outdoors was important to him, whether hunting in the fall, snow skiing in the winter, or spending time making sure his yard was just right in the summer months. He was a science fiction fan who later in life enjoyed stock trading. Harold was a kind and caring man and will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlene Luscombe of Vienna Township, Ohio; daughter, Christine (Allen) Small of Austin, Texas; son, Phillip Luscombe of Henderson, Nevada; and grandson, Luke Luscombe of Henderson, Nevada; brother Leroy Luscombe of Howland Township, Ohio; niece Linda Luscombe of Howland Township, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Harold, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.