Harold E. Hupp, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Hupp, of Richmond, Virginia and formerly of Austintown, Ohio, stepped into his eternal life with Jesus on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Heritage Green Assisted Living Center in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He was 96 years old.



Mr. Hupp was born February 11, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Max and Margaret Hupp.

Mr. Hupp is survived by two children, Bonnie Jean (Joseph) Kovacs of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Robert Harold (Jennifer) Hupp of Lusby, Maryland and two grandchildren, Miles and Perrin Hupp; sisters, Norma Jean West of Canfield, Ohio, Eileen (John) Rowthorn of Eddyville, Kentucky and Nancy Brown of Boardman, Ohio; brother, James (Ila) Hupp of Columbiana, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Beside his parents, Mr. Hupp was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Frances, whom me married July 14, 1956 and died July 10, 2011. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Karl.



Harold was a WWII veteran, serving his county in a deferred status with the B&O Railroad and then managing the rail yard in Yokohama, Japan during post war peacekeeping. He retired from the B&O/CSX Railroad after 42 years, having worked in Ohio and later Baltimore, Maryland.

Harold greatly enjoyed maintaining a fantastic lawn wherever he lived. Harold was an avid bowler, an organ player, eggnog maker and a great breakfast cook.



Harold was a life long church member and a founding member of Advent Lutheran church in Maryland, along with his wife Mary Frances.



A family funeral, followed by Military Honors, will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, Ohio.



In lieu of gifts, take the time to do something kind or helpful for someone.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

