Harold A. Heinz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold A. Heinz, 101, passed away early Thursday morning, April 15, 2021 at Briarfield Manor.

He was born January 24, 1920 in Lockport, New York the son of Arthur H. and Barbara J. (Vogt) Heinz.

Harold was a Sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for 25 years, retiring in 1975. He was honored in 2019 by the O.S.H.P. as the oldest living retired member of the Patrol. He was then an Inspector with the Ohio State Department of Health for ten years, retiring in 1985.

Harold was a 1938 graduate of Lockport High School.

He then served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy. Harold served as a Gunners Mate Seaman 1st Class aboard the U.S.S. Concord from 1942 to 1945 in various theatres of operation.

Harold was a member of Austintown Community Church.

He was an avid cyclist and a member of the Outspoken Wheelman and Bicycle Club and the Loyal Order of Moose Niles Lodge No. 627. Harold also enjoyed camping.

Harold’s wife of 57 years, the former Helen E. Barringer, whom he married April 30, 1945, died May 7, 2002.

He is survived by his son, Thomas C. (Beth) Heinz of Austintown; his daughter, Janet C. (Harry) Hodge of Warren; his grandchildren, Shannon Hodge, Shelley (Eric) Johnson, Sean (Dee) Heinz, Craig (Jessie) Heinz and Brian (Stacie) Heinz and his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brison, Zoe, Lauren, Samantha, Avery, Logan, Sophia and Jason.

Besides his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Janice C. Heinz.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at Austintown Community Church prior to the Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.