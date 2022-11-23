CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr.

Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School and MCCTC.

He worked in construction and roofing.

He loved to fly his drone, playing pool and fishing. His pride and joy was his daughter, Melia and loved spending time with her.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Amos and Gladys Flick and his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Genevieve Glista.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Alvin and Patty Flick, Sr; his daughter, Melia Raine Flick; his siblings, Julia Flick, Dustin Flick and Blake Flick; his nephews, Xavier Rowbottom, Jordan Flick, Dustin Flick, Jr. and his niece, Madalyn Flowers.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 28, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 24 and Friday November 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.