AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – H. Lynn Zoerb, 72, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Lynn was born on March 6, 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia the daughter of Walter S. and Hazel (Rucker) Gray.

Lynn attended Rayen High School and was employed as a truck driver for 15 years, a career she referred to as being a professional tourist. For the last eight years she was employed by Austintown Local Schools as a bus driver. Lynn was the proud bus driver of Bus #17 who took care to ensure the safety of the children on her route.

A dedicated Mother, Grammy, and great Grammy she was happiest spending time with her family. She enjoyed bowling and had an extensive collection of Santa Claus and Coca Cola memorabilia.

She will be missed by her children, Lisa (Ron) Kreitzburg and Roger Perod, Jr.; grandchildren, Kyle (Rhiannon Murphy) Kreitzburg, Noah Kreitzburg and Andreana Perod and the newest addition to the family great-grandson, Bryson Kreitzburg; brother, William “Darrell” Gray and sister-in-law, Augie Gray.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terrance Gray.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Lynn’s name to Austintown Local Schools, Treasurers Office, 700 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.