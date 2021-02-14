H. Douglas Wilcox, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – H. Douglas Wilcox, 70, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Doug was born September 6, 1950, the only son of Harrison Burky and Helen McClure Wilcox.

He was a lifetime resident of Austintown and a member of Austintown Community Church. While growing up in the church, an important part of his life was scouting. He worked hard to receive his God and Country award and subsequently his Eagle Scout award.

He enjoyed reading, outdoor activities, being with friends and crafts. Several of his creations received blue-ribbon awards at the Canfield Fair.

He was a member of the World War II Heritage Society, Mahoning County Retired Teachers, Ohio Education Association, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, M Club of Mount Union, 33rd Degree Club of the Valley of Youngstown and the Austintown Friends of the Public Library.

Doug served as vice president and program chairman for the Friends for 11 years. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a member of the class of 1968. He served his school’s football, basketball, and track teams as manager and trainer for most of his high school career. He was a member of the school choir and was Key Club president in his senior year. He took part in several other school activities as well as planning and hosting a teacher appreciation day with the Key Club.

Upon graduation, he attended The University of Mount Union, where he earned a Bachelor of Art’s degree in speech and English in 1972. In college, he took part in several activities. He served as equipment manager for the football team. He also was a member of the school radio staff for WRMU 91.1 FM, a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Student Senate in his junior and senior years. Doug was also Greek Week chairman, IFC president and four-year letterman. In 1971-72, he was selected for Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

He began his career in education in 1972 as an English teacher at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. He continued his education by attending Youngstown State University, graduating in 1974 with a master’s degree in educational administration. In 1975-76, he served the Ashtabula Joint Vocational School District as an assistant principal. Doug’s career in education also included working as intern supervisor for the Mahoning County Office of Education in 1980-81, providing guidance and support to teachers in county schools. Doug returned to the classroom at the Career Center as an English teacher for juniors and seniors. His desire for more professional development continued with his pursuit of a doctorate degree at the University of Akron. He earned his educational doctorate in 1992. While teaching and working toward his degree, Doug always encouraged his students as well as his colleagues to grow in knowledge and skills. With the help of the Mahoning County Green Team, one of the projects Doug developed at the Career Center was a school wide recycling program and ecology club, which received recognition from area organizations as well as a plaque from President Clinton. Doug completed his career in education as a supervisor for the trade and industrial programs at Trumbull Career and Technical Center. He retired in 2002 after 30 years in education.

Doug was a member of Allen Lodge No. 276 F&AM in Columbiana and previously a member of Meander Lodge No. 765 F&AM in North Jackson where he served as worshipful master. His journey in masonry continued in 1976 as a member of the Bicentennial Class of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite where he served as Sovereign Prince of the Youngstown Council Princes of Jerusalem. He was coroneted a 33rd degree mason of the A.A.S.R. of Freemasonry in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1997. Doug was a member of the Hi Twelve Club No. 720. He became a member of the Al Koran Shrine Temple in Cleveland and the Youngstown Shrine Club in 1976. Doug was an active member of the Scottish Rite, serving as editor and chief and photographer of the quarterly newsletter Scottish Rite in Action for 16 years. His work was recognized five times for outstanding reporting and coverage of the Valley of Youngstown by the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. He planned and hosted several day trips for the members of the Valley. In 1995 he received the Scottish Rite Trustees Award for service to the Valley of Youngstown. He was also a member of the initial planning committee for the Scottish Rite’s Learning Center for children with dyslexia. He was a member of the board of trustees and served as both the vice president and president during his tenure. This program was dear to him and always remained close to his heart. During his life, he was a member and officer of several organizations and educational committees. He was especially proud of his membership in the Youngstown chapter of Phi Delta Kappa and served as an officer for many years. He planned and hosted several workshops for teachers and administrators in the tri-county area. For his dedication to PDK, he was awarded the fraternity’s service key. Doug was always grateful to his family, friends, teachers, professors, colleagues and mentors for their guidance and support throughout his life. To Doug, the words friend and gratitude were in his heart and soul.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves his wife, Mary Ellen, whom he married May 25, 1979; a niece and several cousins.

He will be buried at Lake Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-19.

A private funeral service was held.

A celebration of Doug’s life for his family and friends will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Youngstown Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44501 or the donor’s favorite charity.

