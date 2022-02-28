LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Guy Robert Baker, 66 of Lake Milton, who passed away early Wednesday evening, February 23, 2022, at St. Elisabeth Mercy Health Main Campus.

Guy was born August 6, 1955, in Warren, the son of the late Robert and Bernice (Young) Baker.

He was a 1973 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Guy was a sales manager for Costco.

Guy lived on the lake his entire life and his biggest hobby was water skiing. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends and his special relationship with his son, Lee.

Guy leaves three sons, Craig Baker of Suffolk, Virginia, Lee and Joel Baker, both of Lake Milton; one grandson, Brody Baker; one brother, Kirk (Lisa) Baker of Canfield; his former wife and high school sweetheart, Judy Logsdon Johnson, along with many other relatives and friends.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents.

Following his wishes all services were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.