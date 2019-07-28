Guy Mamula, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy Mamula, 88, passed away on Friday evening, July 26, 2019, at Weirton Medical Center in Weirton, West Virginia.



Guy was born on November 16, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John B. and Nellie (Jancich) Mamula.



He was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and joined the United States Army to proudly service his country in Korea on July 28, 1951 until his honorable discharge on July 9, 1953.

He worked at Vindicator Printing Company for 24 years until he retired in 1994.



He enjoyed traveling, dancing, golfing and going to eat.



Guy will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary Mamula whom he married on August 25, 1956; his children, Sandra Louise (Ron) Kloboves and John Michael (Susan) Mamula; grandchildren, Scott Mamula, Ryan Mamula, Katie Kloboves and Sarah Kloboves; sister, Doris Kuszmaul and brother, John Mamula.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren with services to follow at 12:00 Noon.



Entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

