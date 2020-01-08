Gretchen Bell, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 17 at Canfield Presbyterian Church for Gretchen Bell, 66, a lifelong resident of Canfield who passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, January 7 surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with ALS.

Gretchen was born March 20, 1953, a daughter of the late Robert H. Kurz, Sr. and Marian Betsy (Weyer) Kurz.

After graduating from Canfield High School in 1971, she attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute and then worked for many years for Simmers Crane and Design Services in Salem as a draftsperson.

After marrying her former husband, David Bell, she went on to have her cherished son, Ryan Bell.

In addition to being a loving and dedicated mother, Gretchen was a woman with creative vision. Many will remember how kind hearted and full of life she was. Gretchen would go above and beyond to make holidays and events spectacular. She was an amazing cook, and made everyone feel welcome. Gretchen looked at life with an artist’s eye, and will be remembered for many things by her family, beloved friends, and colleagues. Her radiating smile and contagious laugh will be forever in our thoughts.

Gretchen leaves behind her son, Ryan Bell of Seattle, Washington; her brother, Robert (Ann) Kurz of Canfield; niece, Lindsay (Jed) Lodge of Canfield; nephew, Grant Kurz of Pittsburgh; great-niece and nephew, Lacey and Caleb Lodge; beloved aunt, Martha Cotiaux of Connecticut, along with many cousins and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all her loyal friends for their care and devotion.

Friends may call of Friday, January 10 from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church, followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

At Gretchen’s request, her body was donated to NEOMED for the advancement of science.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

