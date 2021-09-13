Gregory S. Parker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory S. Parker, age 70, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born on January 15, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Maxine (Betts) Parker.

Greg was a 1969 graduate of Howland High School.

He retired from General Motors.

In recent years he was a caretaker for his mother.

Greg loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. He spent many years rowing, having rowed over 50 waterways and well over 2000 miles. He was a skilled woodworker and could build just about anything. Greg was also an avid reader and liked to bowl. He had a favorite barstool and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He loved his family and held a special place in his heart for his granddaughters, Kelsey and Kristen. Greg will be remembered for his honesty, generosity and integrity.

Greg is survived by his mother, Maxine V. (Betts) Parker; his sister, Beth Parker and his two children, Jeremy (Jamie) Parker and Jodie (Steven) Gibson. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kelsey and Kristen Lucas, Chelsea GIbson, Miranda (Turner) Antonsen and Ryan and Reagan Rosenberger.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Parker.

Greg fought a brave fight till the very end. He will be missed tremendously by his family.

As per his wishes, there will be no services, flowers or brunches. A celebration in Greg’s honor will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at Jack’s Bar from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. for friends and family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gregory S. Parker please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.