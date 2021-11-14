Gregory Lee Bickle, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Gregory Lee Bickle, 55, of Poland, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, November 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Youngstown, where he had been a patient for seven weeks.

Greg was born June 19, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Gordon and Veronica (Szary) Bickle and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1985 and had attended Thiel College and Kent State University. Greg also attended Youngstown State University, where he had joined ROTC.

He had been a fuel hauler for 20 years for Service One, GetGo and most recently, Love’s Fuel Nationwide Travel Stops and Truck Service.

Greg had been a marksman and enjoyed hunting. He belonged to the White Oak Shooting Club, Greenville, Pennsylvania and various other gun clubs.

Greg leaves his father, Gordon Bickle of Scottsdale, Arizona; a sister, Karen Fritz of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Kevin Bickle of Casa Grande, Arizona; four nieces, Ryley Fritz, Bailey Fritz, Halley Fritz, Kassidey Fritz and two nephews, Owen Fritz and Jason Bickle.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother; infant sister, Cindy Bickle and infant brother, Gordon Bickle.

Friends may call on Thursday for one hour prior to the services, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.