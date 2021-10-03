Gregory L. McFall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory L. McFall, 67, passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Gregory was born in January 1, 1954 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of Clyde and Helen McFall.

He was a Maplewood High School graduate and continued his education by receiving his Bachelor degree in Business Administration at the Ohio State University.

He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also was a garden and nature enthusiast.

Gregory will be missed by Barbara McFall; his mother, Helen McFall; son, Patrick McFall; sisters, Susan and Cheryl and brothers, Bob and David.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde McFall.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gregory L. McFall please visit our Tribute Store.