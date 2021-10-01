Gregory John Wolfe, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory John Wolfe, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Greg was born on July 27, 1983, in Warren, Ohio the son of Gregory J. & Linda (Drvodelic) Wolfe Sr.



A 2002 graduate of Maplewood High School, Greg was employed by Kraftmaid Cabinetry for 9 years and most recently worked in the oil industry.



Greg lived each day to the fullest riding his motorcycle “Jolene” and hanging out with his friends in The Losers Lounge. He loved sitting around a campfire and was an avid knife and flashlight collector. He was known for his sense of humor and wit and in Greg’s funny voice we can hear him say “I Love Lamp”.



He will be missed by his father Greg whom he called his best bud and his mother Linda, sister Sherrie Ostrander and faithful canine companion Baxter whom he rescued and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including a very special lady Lisa Agaroi Kroll.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Per Greg’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



