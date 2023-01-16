AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence.

Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch and became an ASE Master Technician due to his love of working on cars.

Greg was the General Manager for Tri-County Tower for 34 years.

He was a member of the former Hillman Lodge F & AM. Greg was a subject matter expert in Tower Construction and maintenance. He had a love for knowledge of earth and beyond. He loved sharing and teaching what he knew to everyone he met.

Gregory leaves his wife, the former Audrey Keyser, whom he married September 5, 1980; his daughter, Nikki; four grandchildren, Kayden, Trent, Trinity and Oliver and his brother, John Budd of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Besides his parents, Gregory was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Budd.

Friends may call or join us by sending him onto his next journey to the Final Frontier on Wednesday, January 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m followed by a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.