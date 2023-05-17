YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregg was born on December 12, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio to Victor and Emma (Krpicak) Evangelist. He passed away Sunday, May 14.

Gregg made his home at Gateways to Better Living where he became a beloved member of our family.

Gregg had a passion for food and loved to eat. He would often sit in the kitchen and watch his staff cook meals, waiting until he could eat. Gregg loved being outdoors and when the weather was pleasant, he would often wheel himself outside to sit in the sun. He was a gentle spirit who was quiet but observant of his surroundings. Gregg was strong-willed and wanted to be as independent as possible. His happiest place was relaxing in the recliner in his bedroom.

He will be sadly missed by his housemates, his entire gateways family and all those who had the honor of meeting him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a brother, Victor Evangelist, Jr.

Gregg was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Gregg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.