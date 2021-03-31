Grayce Ann Dolesh, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grayce Ann Dolesh, 84 of Poland, formerly of North Olmsted, passed away Tuesday morning, March 30, at the Inn at Poland Way (Memory Care Unit).

Grayce was born July 26, 1936 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late John Arthur and Mary Alice (Duffy) Rumberger.

She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1954 and moved to the Cleveland area.

Grayce started her career as a dance teacher, teaching modern dance. A self-educated woman, she attended workshops in sensory motor integration with patterning and music. She was very passionate about her work helping autistic and learning disabled children. She believed early educational success started in pre-school which motivated her to develop “Learning with a S.M.I.L.E”. Grace retired from Middleburg Early Education Center Pre-school and Lakeshore Day Camp.

She enjoyed reading and loved attending the theatre with her husband and friends.

She leaves her husband, Donald George Dolesh, whom she married October 25, 1958; two daughters, Denise (George) Statler of Boardman and Deanna (Bill) Phillips of Chelsea, Michigan; five grandchildren, Ben, Faith, Rachel, Emily and Audrey and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Jayce and Lincoln. Grayce also leaves her brother, John Arthur (Suzanne) Rumberger, Jr. of New Jersey.

Besides her parents, Grace was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Quelette.

There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Grayce Ann Dolesh please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.